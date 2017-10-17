Human skull found near Greenwater, deputies say

Mushroom gatherers found a human skull near Greenwater on Sunday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Pierce County medical examiners have the skull and have confirmed that it’s human, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Tuesday afternoon.
The skull was found off state Route 410 and U.S. Forest Service Road 70, Troyer said, and sheriff’s deputies went to collect it Monday afternoon. The skull was covered with moss and appeared to have been there for some time.
Deputies returned Monday and Tuesday to continue investigating the area.
The remains could be of a missing person, a lost person, someone who committed suicide or a crime victim, he said.
“We’re working it as a crime scene until something tells us differently,” Troyer said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
