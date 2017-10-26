Casey Treat’s megachurch hit with sexual harassment suit over founder’s son

The megachurch co-founded and headed by Pastor Casey Treat has been hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit from a former employee, according to the Federal Way Mirror.
Leslie Massey filed the suit against Christian Faith Center, which has churches in Gig Harbor and Federal Way, in July. She claims Caleb D. Treat, the son of Casey Treat, harassed her, other female employees and church members.
Caleb Treat was the campus pastor at the church’s Federal Way site, according to the Mirror.
Caleb Treat was listed as the church’s executive pastor on the church’s website as recently as January. He no longer appears on the website.
The suit was filed in July in King County Superior Court and alleges that Caleb Treat was Massey’s supervisor. It says Caleb Treat, “repeatedly preyed upon female employees and church members over the course of his employment.”
It also alleges Caleb Treat’s improper sexual activities were known to his superiors.
“However, time after time Christian Faith Center failed to take effective action to protect female Christian Faith Center employees and church members,” the suit alleges.
Massey is seeking damages for loss of income and for emotional distress, mental anguish, loss of reputation and social standing.
On Oct. 9, the church’s attorneys denied the claims in papers filed with the court.
“At all times, Plaintiff Massey engaged in a mutually consensual romantic relationship with Casey Treat,” the document states.
Christian Faith Center was founded by Casey and Wendy Treat in 1980. The church has grown to have a congregation in the thousands.
The couple opened the $58 million, 2,500-seat Federal Way location in 2007. In 2008, the Treats applied to add a helipad at their Federal Way locations so they could fly between their churches.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments