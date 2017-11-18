2 taken to Harborview after head-on collision

Two men were critically injured Saturday afternoon after a head-on crash on Southwest Dash Point Road in Federal Way, according to South King Fire & Rescue.
The car the two men were riding in westbound crossed the center line of Dash Point Road about 3:45 p.m., South King Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Crossen said, striking the guard rail and an oncoming pickup.
The driver of the car, a Kent man, was believed to be drunk and speeding at the time, Federal Way police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said.
The two men, believed to be in their 30s, were critically injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, Crossen said. The driver of the truck, a Puyallup man, suffered minor injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way.
“It took quite a bit of extrication to get the driver out,” Crossen said.
Federal Way police are investigating the collision.
