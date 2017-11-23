Watch for landslides after recent heavy rain, weather service says

Enough rain has fallen to increase the threat of landslides across Western Washington, including Pierce County, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
More than an inch of rain fell overnight into Thursday morning in parts of Gig Harbor, according to regional reports from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.
Another inch or more of rain is possible through tonight in lowland areas, the service said in a special weather statement. The elevated threat of landslides could extend through at least Thursday night, the weather service said.
Rain showers and clouds could persist through Monday, with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the low 50s.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
