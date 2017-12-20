More Videos

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment

Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment

'We've got cars everywhere' — Dramatic radio traffic with train crew

'We've got cars everywhere' — Dramatic radio traffic with train crew

Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5, deaths reported

Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5, deaths reported

See how the new train safety system works

See how the new train safety system works

Closure of I-5 to continue as damaged rail cars are removed

Closure of I-5 to continue as damaged rail cars are removed

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas

Emerald Ridge Mosiah Nasili-Liu is school's first Pac-12 player

Emerald Ridge Mosiah Nasili-Liu is school’s first Pac-12 player

Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21

Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21

    Capt. Dan Hall of the Washington State Patrol said Wednesday that both of directions of I-5 will be closed at the Dupont-Steilacoom Road Wednesday morning.

Capt. Dan Hall of the Washington State Patrol said Wednesday that both of directions of I-5 will be closed at the Dupont-Steilacoom Road Wednesday morning. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Capt. Dan Hall of the Washington State Patrol said Wednesday that both of directions of I-5 will be closed at the Dupont-Steilacoom Road Wednesday morning. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Local

2 lanes of Interstate 5 to open by 5 p.m., WSDOT says

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

December 20, 2017 03:03 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 07:24 AM

Two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 will reopen at 5 p.m. today after Monday morning’s Amtrak train derailment near DuPont, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

The lanes were closed after the train derailment Monday morning, which killed three people.

The third lane of southbound I-5, the far right lane, is expected to remain closed until early Thursday morning. Speed limits will be set for 45 mph for the safety of people working at the site of the derailment.

The concrete of the freeway was not significantly damaged when the train cars and engine fell onto it.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

