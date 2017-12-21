Tacoma Rail engineers trained their Amtrak counterparts before Monday’s derailment

More Videos 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB Pause 1:39 Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:06 Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment 2:35 Flash mob carolers in Tacoma crash restaurants — in a good way 1:41 'We've got cars everywhere' — Dramatic radio traffic with train crew 0:52 Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5, deaths reported 0:15 Snow possible in Tacoma for Christmas 1:28 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas 2:41 Emerald Ridge Mosiah Nasili-Liu is school’s first Pac-12 player 0:52 Reaction to Main & Vine's pending closure Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB Train 501 was going 80 on a 30-mph track when it derailed Monday sending cars down onto I-5, killing at least three passengers. Train 501 was going 80 on a 30-mph track when it derailed Monday sending cars down onto I-5, killing at least three passengers. Peter Haley, Steve Bloom, and Tony Overman phaley@thenewstribune.com, sbloom@theolympian.com, toverman@theolympian.com

