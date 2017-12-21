Amtrak derailment updates: Injuries, traffic and DuPont’s state of emergency

Some updates from around the South Sound as passengers, families and communities continue to recover from Monday’s Amtrak passenger train derailment:

▪ Sen. Maria Cantwell is seeking a congressional inquiry into Amtrak's safety practices.

▪ All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at Mounts Road have reopened after crews were able to complete repairs. Two lanes reopened at 5 p.m. Wednesday after crews determined concrete on the freeway was not significantly damaged.

▪ The four patients at Harborview Medical Center are improving according to a statement issued Thursday morning by the hospital. All are now in satisfactory condition.

▪ DuPont mayor Michael P. Courts removed the state of emergency for the city at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

“DuPont continues to think of the victims and families that were affected by this tragedy,” Courts said. “I’m gratified by the response from our first responders, city staff, volunteers, businesses, and everyone that has contributed during these trying times.”

The state will not allow passenger trains to use the Point Defiance Bypass until the safety systems are completed.