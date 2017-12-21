An Amtrak train derailed and fell off of a bridge and onto Interstate 5 near Mounts Road between Lakewood and Olympia Washington Monday December 18, 2017.
An Amtrak train derailed and fell off of a bridge and onto Interstate 5 near Mounts Road between Lakewood and Olympia Washington Monday December 18, 2017. Bettina Hansen The Seattle Times
An Amtrak train derailed and fell off of a bridge and onto Interstate 5 near Mounts Road between Lakewood and Olympia Washington Monday December 18, 2017. Bettina Hansen The Seattle Times

Local

Amtrak derailment updates: Injuries, traffic and DuPont’s state of emergency

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

December 21, 2017 11:24 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 10:57 AM

Some updates from around the South Sound as passengers, families and communities continue to recover from Monday’s Amtrak passenger train derailment:

▪  Sen. Maria Cantwell is seeking a congressional inquiry into Amtrak's safety practices.

▪  All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at Mounts Road have reopened after crews were able to complete repairs. Two lanes reopened at 5 p.m. Wednesday after crews determined concrete on the freeway was not significantly damaged.

▪  The four patients at Harborview Medical Center are improving according to a statement issued Thursday morning by the hospital. All are now in satisfactory condition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  DuPont mayor Michael P. Courts removed the state of emergency for the city at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

“DuPont continues to think of the victims and families that were affected by this tragedy,” Courts said. “I’m gratified by the response from our first responders, city staff, volunteers, businesses, and everyone that has contributed during these trying times.”

The state will not allow passenger trains to use the Point Defiance Bypass until the safety systems are completed.

This story will be updated.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Related stories from The News Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

    Every year, 10 children from the Lacey Boys & Girls Club get to join the Lacey Police Department for Shop with a Cop.

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:39

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017
Flash mob carolers in Tacoma crash restaurants — in a good way 2:35

Flash mob carolers in Tacoma crash restaurants — in a good way

View More Video