What’s open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

What’s open and closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day:
▪ First Night will require the closure of Broadway, St. Helens Avenue, Court C between South 7th and 11th streets, and South 9th Street between Market and Commerce streets at various segments from 6 a.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.
▪ Pierce Transit buses will run on Sunday schedules on New Year’s Day and return to regular weekday operations on Tuesday morning. SHUTTLE paratransit phone service will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
▪ Sound Transit will not have service on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on the following routes: 510, 511, 513, 532, 540, 541, 542, 555, 556, 566, 567, 586, 580, 595 and 596. Also, routes 590 and 592 will be closed on New Year’s Eve and routes 535 and 560 will be closed on New Year’s Day.
▪ Tacoma Link has extended service on Sunday and will operate with a Sunday schedule on Monday.
▪ There will be no Sounder train service between Lakewood and Everett on Sunday and Monday.
▪ Post offices will be closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but Priority Mail Express packages will be delivered, according to usps.com. Regular operations resume on Tuesday.
▪ Banks will be closed Sunday and Monday.
▪ Pierce County and City of Tacoma offices are closed on for the weekend and New Year’s Day.
▪ Tacoma Solid Waste Management, Murrey’s Disposal Company and University Place Refuse and Recycling will not collect garbage, recycling or yard waste on New Year’s Day. Collection will be one day later for the week. LeMay customers who have their garbage collected on Monday will receive service on Tuesday. County landfills have normal operating hours on New Year’s Eve but are closed on New Year’s Day.
▪ Pierce County Libraries will close at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will not open on New Year’s Day. The Tacoma Public Library will be closed Sunday-Tuesday. The Puyallup Library will be closed Monday and Sunday. Graham’s Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E., will also be closed Jan. 4-5 for planned maintenance.
▪ Paradise and Longmire visitor centers at Mount Rainier National Park have normal holiday operating hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but road openings in the park are weather dependent.
