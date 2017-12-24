‘Forgotten’ 77-year-old gets a barber and Christmas, thanks to a neighborly sleuth

More Videos 2:16 Widow, barbershop help spruce up reclusive older veteran Pause 4:17 Tacoma baby's ‘chances of survival were slim’. His parents pray, and a miracle happens. 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves 1:39 Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:06 Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment 1:41 'We've got cars everywhere' — Dramatic radio traffic with train crew 0:52 Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5, deaths reported 2:38 Highlights: Pollard scores 28, but Foss comes up short against O'Dea 1:28 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Widow, barbershop help spruce up reclusive older veteran Fife resident Janet Kusumoto, 81, came to the aid of Marine corps veteran and neighbor William “Bill” Brown, 77, after discovering Brown was living primarily on his own and needed assistance. q Fife resident Janet Kusumoto, 81, came to the aid of Marine corps veteran and neighbor William “Bill” Brown, 77, after discovering Brown was living primarily on his own and needed assistance. q

Fife resident Janet Kusumoto, 81, came to the aid of Marine corps veteran and neighbor William “Bill” Brown, 77, after discovering Brown was living primarily on his own and needed assistance. q