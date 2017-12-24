Local

Woman killed in vehicle collision with tree on state Route 507

By Craig Sailor

December 24, 2017 07:15 PM

A 62-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon when the vehicle she was riding in on state Route 507 left the road and struck a tree near Roy.

The Washington State Patrol said the accident was weather related and the 36-year-old female driver was not impaired. It had been snowing in the area before the wreck.

A photo from the scene showed a large impact to the right side of the vehicle.

The highway, near East Gate Road, was fully blocked while the accident was investigated, the State Patrol said.

