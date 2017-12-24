Woman killed in vehicle collision with tree on state Route 507

A 62-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon when the vehicle she was riding in on state Route 507 left the road and struck a tree near Roy.
The Washington State Patrol said the accident was weather related and the 36-year-old female driver was not impaired. It had been snowing in the area before the wreck.
Front passenger died st the scene. No additional info at this time. Troopers still investigating. pic.twitter.com/UiTGZN2Cb5— Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) December 25, 2017
A photo from the scene showed a large impact to the right side of the vehicle.
The highway, near East Gate Road, was fully blocked while the accident was investigated, the State Patrol said.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
