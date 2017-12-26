Three-alarm fire burns out commercial building

A three-alarm fire burned out a large building in downtown Auburn on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire, at a building in the 100 block of East Main Street, has closed the road from Auburn Avenue to Second Street.
Video from the scene showed flames shooting through the roof of the Heritage Building.
Crews were dispatched to the blaze just before 3 p.m., according to the Valley Regional Fire Authority.
The fire was originally reported as flames emerging from a dryer vent, spokesman Kelly Hawks said. Crews arrived to find a large fire in the building’s attic.
One person had to be carried from the building, Hawks said, and another was treated on site for smoke inhalation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
