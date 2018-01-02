Mobile home fire critically injures 1 person

A fire spread through a mobile home in Pierce County Tuesday morning, trapping and critically injuring one person.
It was shortly after 8 a.m. when a passerby spotted the blaze in the 7600 block of 192nd Street Court E. and called 911.
Crews from Graham Fire & Rescue responded and found one person lying on the floor of the home.
The person was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with critical injuries.
Never miss a local story.
No one else was injured in the 2nd-alarm fire, which caused traffic delays for those who live in the neighborhood.
A cause for the fire has not been determined.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments