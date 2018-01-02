More Videos

Local

Mobile home fire critically injures 1 person

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

January 02, 2018 09:43 AM

A fire spread through a mobile home in Pierce County Tuesday morning, trapping and critically injuring one person.

It was shortly after 8 a.m. when a passerby spotted the blaze in the 7600 block of 192nd Street Court E. and called 911.

Crews from Graham Fire & Rescue responded and found one person lying on the floor of the home.

The person was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with critical injuries.

No one else was injured in the 2nd-alarm fire, which caused traffic delays for those who live in the neighborhood.

A cause for the fire has not been determined.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

