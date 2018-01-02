DuPont curve where Amtrak derailed long known as problem for high-speed train alignment

More Videos 0:34 One critically hurt in mobile home fire Pause 3:33 Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 2:56 Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB 0:48 Taking the plunge into 2018 0:57 How electric bikes work: The same workout, cover twice as much ground 1:41 'We've got cars everywhere' — Dramatic radio traffic with train crew 0:53 Fire rages in downtown Auburn 0:52 Amtrak train derails off bridge onto I-5, deaths reported 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 1:40 Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Amtrak train was going 80 on a 30-mph track, according to NTSB Train 501 was going 80 on a 30-mph track when it derailed Monday sending cars down onto I-5, killing at least three passengers. Train 501 was going 80 on a 30-mph track when it derailed Monday sending cars down onto I-5, killing at least three passengers. Peter Haley, Steve Bloom, and Tony Overman phaley@thenewstribune.com, sbloom@theolympian.com, toverman@theolympian.com

