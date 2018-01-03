Series of small earthquakes shake area near Mount St. Helens

Fifteen small earthquakes rattled the area near Mount St. Helens early Wednesday.
The first, and largest, temblor hit at 12:36 a.m. and was a magnitude 3.9.
Shortly afterward, several more struck south-southeast of Morton ranging from magnitude 0.6 to 2.7.
People reported feeling the shaking as far away as Camas.
Never miss a local story.
No damage or injuries were reported.
In the last month, the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said there have been 82 earthquakes within 10 kilometers of Mount St. Helens.
Officials said temblors don’t necessarily mean there is abnormal activity in the Cascade volcanoes.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments