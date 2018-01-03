Local

Series of small earthquakes shake area near Mount St. Helens

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

January 03, 2018 08:02 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Fifteen small earthquakes rattled the area near Mount St. Helens early Wednesday.

The first, and largest, temblor hit at 12:36 a.m. and was a magnitude 3.9.

Shortly afterward, several more struck south-southeast of Morton ranging from magnitude 0.6 to 2.7.

People reported feeling the shaking as far away as Camas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No damage or injuries were reported.

In the last month, the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said there have been 82 earthquakes within 10 kilometers of Mount St. Helens.

Officials said temblors don’t necessarily mean there is abnormal activity in the Cascade volcanoes.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire

    A man who was critically injured in a Spanaway mobile home fire Tuesday died hours later.

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire 0:34

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire
How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter
Taking the plunge into 2018 0:48

Taking the plunge into 2018

View More Video