Body found under bridge in Tacoma

The body of an adult male was found under a Tacoma bridge on Saturday afternoon and investigators are working to determine the cause of death, said Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.
Police responded at 1:05 p.m. to a call from a friend of the man. They found the body under the bridge near the 3600 block of Yakima Avenue.
The cause of death is unknown, Cool said, and the Pierce County Medical Examiner took custody of the body. Tacoma Police were investigating and interviewing possible witnesses.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
