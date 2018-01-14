Local

Crews respond to fire at historic Tacoma church

By Craig Hill And Joshua Bessex

chill@thenewstribune.com

jbessex@gateline.com

January 14, 2018 12:56 PM

Fire fighters quickly extinguished a fire on Sunday morning at Tacoma’s historic Saint Patrick Catholic Church.

Tacoma Fire Department responded to alarms before noon on Sunday and en route learned that there was a fire in the basement, said Battalion Chief Doug Kimball.

“When our crew made entry they found heavy smoke,” Kimball said. “Once we got farther into the structure we found there was an active fire. They had a pretty quick knockdown on it.”

There were no injuries. The cause is still under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There was a 10:30 a.m. mass at the church located at 1001 North J Street. The fire happened after mass.

The church opened at the current location in 1907 after a fire destroyed the previous structure in 1905.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Joshua Bessex: 253-448-0197, @Bessex_Joshua

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

    The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. near Valley Avenue and Meridian

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 1:31

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead
State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses 1:54

State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses
Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:27

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club

View More Video