Crews respond to fire at historic Tacoma church

Fire fighters quickly extinguished a fire on Sunday morning at Tacoma’s historic Saint Patrick Catholic Church.
Tacoma Fire Department responded to alarms before noon on Sunday and en route learned that there was a fire in the basement, said Battalion Chief Doug Kimball.
“When our crew made entry they found heavy smoke,” Kimball said. “Once we got farther into the structure we found there was an active fire. They had a pretty quick knockdown on it.”
There were no injuries. The cause is still under investigation.
Never miss a local story.
There was a 10:30 a.m. mass at the church located at 1001 North J Street. The fire happened after mass.
The church opened at the current location in 1907 after a fire destroyed the previous structure in 1905.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Joshua Bessex: 253-448-0197, @Bessex_Joshua
Comments