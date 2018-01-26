More Videos

A unit on the second story of the Sunshine Motel on the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue was fully engulfed, said Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meineke. The fire was contained primarily to a single unit. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Local

Crews respond to hotel fire in Fife

By Craig Hill And Tess Riski

chill@thenewstribune.com

triski@thenewstribune.com

January 26, 2018 07:53 AM

One person was injured Friday morning during a second-story hotel fire in Fife, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

A unit on the second story of the Sunshine Motel on the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue was fully engulfed, said Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meineke. The fire was contained primarily to a single unit.

Crews were arriving at the scene after 7 a.m. The block of Pacific Avenue is closed while crews work on the fire.

One patient was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to a fire department tweet.

Tacoma Fire tweeted at 7:51 a.m. that the fire was knocked down and crews were working on hot spots.

“Room renters are being transported to nearby motel with @fife_washington community center on standby for overflow,” tweeted the Fife Police Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews responded to an unrelated fire in Fife earlier in the morning. Nobody was injured in the mobile home fire, Meineke said.

This is developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Tess Riski: 253-597-8651

