Prosecutor Lindquist posts disputed text messages after costly six-year legal fight, calling them “trivial”

For six years, Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist fought disclosure of text messages on his private phone, contending they weren’t related to public business.
On Wednesday night, Lindquist’s office abruptly posted nine messages on his office’s Facebook page, two weeks after Thurston County Superior Court Judge Christopher Lanese ruled the messages qualified as public records, ending a six-year legal debate that cost county taxpayers $623,441.
The surprising move by Lindquist comes in advance of a March 2 hearing when Lanese was expected to order disclosure of the messages and set a schedule for a discussion of possible legal penalties. The text-message suit was brought by former Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Glenda Nissen, who contends that Lindquist sought to sabotage her career after she opposed him politically.
In his Facebook post, Lindquist calls the nine messages “trivial,” noting that they were “somehow found to be public records,” while adding that “no government business was conducted.” Some of the names in the messages posted by Lindquist are redacted. Whether they will be disclosed in the course of legal proceedings is unclear.
Never miss a local story.
One message, from Deputy Prosecutor Bryce Nelson, refers to “a rumor going round that this d-bag defense attorney” was angling for a job with the prosecutor’s office. The defense attorney’s name is redacted in Lindquist’s post.
Nelson’s message adds that a colleague referred to the unnamed defense attorney as “an evil Harry Potter” who would try to sabotage the prosecutor’s office from the inside.
Apparently, Lindquist did not respond to the message from Nelson.
Other messages appear to refer to an online comment posted to a News Tribune story from 2011 regarding an ongoing dispute between the prosecutor’s office and Nissen.
Another message from Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer tells Lindquist to check his work email, and mentions a “nasty letter” received from someone whose name is redacted.
The decision by Lindquist to release the message in advance of the March 2 hearing scrambles the legal proceedings, which are likely to include a discussion of future penalties for withholding the messages, as well as attorney fees associated with the fight.
It also suggests that Pierce County Council members, who asserted their authority over the text message case in late 2015, had no interest in appealing the judge’s ruling. The council chose not to appeal a similar ruling related to the case in 2016. That ruling led to penalties for nondisclosure and an award of $128,000.
Nissen’s attorney Joan Mell, said Wednesday night that Lindquist’s surprising decision to post the messages before the court hearing reflected bad faith, and proved her client was right to seek disclosure.
“Never-ending spin that wastes everyone’s time,” Mell said. “His press statement is pure fiction that is not worth reading. These nine texts are the very public records Glenda Nissen was after from day one. Because Glenda Nissen had the courage to fight for her reputation the public records hidden on Mark Lindquist’s private phone are now public. She is the real hero.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Sean Robinson: 253-597-8486, @seanrobinsonTNT
Comments