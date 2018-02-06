More Videos

Charges increased for suspected gunman in death of Pierce County sheriff's deputy 0:12

Charges increased for suspected gunman in death of Pierce County sheriff's deputy

Pause
Video shows Auburn teacher shoving student 0:11

Video shows Auburn teacher shoving student

Suspect in Key Peninsula double homicide in court 0:29

Suspect in Key Peninsula double homicide in court

Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call 1:13

Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call

Peninsula High students building their own futures 1:14

Peninsula High students building their own futures

Kalakala's final voyage 0:48

Kalakala's final voyage

Accident blocks 4 lanes of I-5 0:32

Accident blocks 4 lanes of I-5

Shootout on the Key Peninsula leaves two dead 0:58

Shootout on the Key Peninsula leaves two dead

Fircrest police search for man who tried to run over officer 0:24

Fircrest police search for man who tried to run over officer

Son charged with killing elderly father 1:06

Son charged with killing elderly father

Cedric Cole’s commute from North Bend to Dupont keeps him in his car for over an hour each way when traffic is normal. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com
Cedric Cole’s commute from North Bend to Dupont keeps him in his car for over an hour each way when traffic is normal. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Local

Yes, you really are spending a week of your life stuck in Tacoma traffic every year

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

February 06, 2018 03:37 PM

Tacoma drivers spent an average of 41 hours stuck in traffic in 2017 making the city the 18th worst in North America for congestion.

That’s according to a new study by Kirkland-based Inrix. The company specializes in transportation analytics.

The cost for each driver: $1,485. Tacoma as a whole lost $2.5 billion to congestion. Those figures are based on the driver’s wasted time, additional fuel costs and the increased cost of transporting goods and providing services that businesses face.

Number one on the list worldwide for lousy traffic was Los Angeles (Tacoma came in at 83) where drivers are bumper to bumper for 102 hours per year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Seattle came in at nine on the North America chart with drivers wasting 55 hours in stalled traffic.

Inrix used 500 terabytes of data from 300 million different sources to compile the scorecard, it said. It looked at 1,360 cities in 38 countries.

“It confirms, as previous INRIX Traffic Scorecards have found, that congestion is a significant and growing burden on our cities,” the authors said.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Charges increased for suspected gunman in death of Pierce County sheriff's deputy 0:12

Charges increased for suspected gunman in death of Pierce County sheriff's deputy

Pause
Video shows Auburn teacher shoving student 0:11

Video shows Auburn teacher shoving student

Suspect in Key Peninsula double homicide in court 0:29

Suspect in Key Peninsula double homicide in court

Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call 1:13

Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call

Peninsula High students building their own futures 1:14

Peninsula High students building their own futures

Kalakala's final voyage 0:48

Kalakala's final voyage

Accident blocks 4 lanes of I-5 0:32

Accident blocks 4 lanes of I-5

Shootout on the Key Peninsula leaves two dead 0:58

Shootout on the Key Peninsula leaves two dead

Fircrest police search for man who tried to run over officer 0:24

Fircrest police search for man who tried to run over officer

Son charged with killing elderly father 1:06

Son charged with killing elderly father

Charges increased for suspected gunman in death of Pierce County sheriff's deputy

View More Video