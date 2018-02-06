Yes, you really are spending a week of your life stuck in Tacoma traffic every year

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:12 Charges increased for suspected gunman in death of Pierce County sheriff's deputy Pause 0:11 Video shows Auburn teacher shoving student 0:29 Suspect in Key Peninsula double homicide in court 1:13 Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call 1:14 Peninsula High students building their own futures 0:48 Kalakala's final voyage 0:32 Accident blocks 4 lanes of I-5 0:58 Shootout on the Key Peninsula leaves two dead 0:24 Fircrest police search for man who tried to run over officer 1:06 Son charged with killing elderly father Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cedric Cole’s commute from North Bend to Dupont keeps him in his car for over an hour each way when traffic is normal. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Cedric Cole’s commute from North Bend to Dupont keeps him in his car for over an hour each way when traffic is normal. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com