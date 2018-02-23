Huge cranes completed journey from China to Tacoma

They’ve arrived.
Four huge cranes bound for the Port of Tacoma cruised into Commencement Bay on Friday afternoon.
The cranes, built in China, are 434 feet high with their booms extended. They crossed the Pacific aboard a re-purposed tanker called the Zhen Hua 28.
The cranes will be part of a reconfigured Pier 4, which eventually will hold eight of the behemoths and give the Port of Tacoma the ability to handle so-called post-Panamex vessels, among the largest container-carrying ships in the world.
Never miss a local story.
Don’t worry if you missed the Zhen Hua’s entry into Commencement Bay on Friday. The next four cranes are expected to arrive some time next year.
Comments