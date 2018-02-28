Amid increased enforcement of homeless issues, a camp pops up in the middle of the Hilltop

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:47 Trespassing homeless on Hilltop vacant lot asked to leave Pause 1:16 Girl Scouts create first aid kits to hand out to the homeless in Puyallup 0:47 Guard your tools to thwart this thief in Buckley 3:25 Video shows how a 'bump stock' device works 1:17 Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’ 0:23 Shot fired at Tacoma's Oakland High School 1:40 Naked man on ATV leads police on chase 2:29 Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store 0:40 Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store 1:51 Massive cranes arrive by super ship in Commencement Bay Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

In three days, a homeless camp sprouted in the middle of the Hilltop business district. The owner of the property, an empty lot at South 10th and South J Streets, signed a trespass authorization letter requiring they leave. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

In three days, a homeless camp sprouted in the middle of the Hilltop business district. The owner of the property, an empty lot at South 10th and South J Streets, signed a trespass authorization letter requiring they leave. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com