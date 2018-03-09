You can relive ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ every day in $1.6 million Tacoma home

44 Man fatally shot acquaintance, left him to burn in treehouse, charges say Pause

30 Puyallup woman competes for Spring Baking Championship on Food Network

74 German billionaire's Tacoma legacy is TAM's Western art wing

149 Nominees for the Key Peninsula Citizen of the Year

100 Scene where man shoots wife, 2 children, then himself

47 Man suspected of fatally shooting his mother

47 Man suspected of fatally shooting mother appear in court

59 Burst swimming pool washes woman down Tacoma ravine

144 Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver