You can relive ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ every day in $1.6 million Tacoma home

The Tacoma home made famous in the Heath Ledger romantic comedy “10 Things I Hate About You” is for sale at $1.6 million.
The 5,760 square foot home on N. Junett Street features 3 1/2 baths, five bedrooms, views of Commencement Bay and a Hollywood pedigree. It was listed Thursday evening.
Ledger was just 19 when he came to Tacoma from Australia during the summer of 1998 to film “10 Things I Hate About You” at Stadium High School and other Tacoma locales.
Though already a successful actor in his home country, it was Ledger’s first significant work in America. “10 Things” was the movie that supercharged his career. Ledger died of a toxic combination of prescription drugs at his New York City home on Jan. 22, 2008.
“When Heath Ledger died people left flowers at the house,” realtor Jeff Jensen said Friday.
A modern-day version of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” the movie was primarily filmed at Stadium High School and at the North End home of the William McGovern family, the house now for sale. The family and students worked as extras in the film.
Directed by Gil Junger, “10 Things” stars Julia Stiles (“Bourne” trilogy) as shrewish high school student Kat Stratford and Ledger as Patrick Verona, the student who tries to tame her. Stiles’ character and her family lived at the home on Junett.
“10 Things” also starred Joseph Gordon Levitt ( “3rd Rock from the Sun,” “Inception”), David Krumholtz (“The Deuce”) and Gabrielle Union (“Bring It On”). Allison Janney, who won an Oscar Sunday for her role in “I, Tonya,” plays a high school administrator in the film.
The film’s showstopper occurs when Ledger dances across the concrete bleachers of the Stadium Bowl while singing “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” to Stiles.
Though the film was mostly shot in Tacoma, the City of Destiny apparently wasn’t ready for its closeup — it stands in for Seattle.
The Victorian home has original woodwork including 400-pound solid oak pocket doors, columns and inlay hardwood floors. It’s listed by Jensen of Keller Williams.
“We went a little higher (price) on this because of the Hollywood pedigree and the state of the market,” Jensen said. “It’s kind of a unique property.”
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
