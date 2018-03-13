Snowshoer missing overnight found dead on Mount Rainier

A snowshoer missing overnight was found dead in Mount Rainier National Park Tuesday.
The 23-year-old Texas man attempted to reach Camp Muir with a friend on Monday, but decided to turn around at 2:30 p.m. when they hadn’t reached their destination.
“They turned back together but his partner was on skis and he was on snowshoes,” park spokeswoman Patti Wold said.
When the snowshoer hadn’t descended the Muir Snowfield by dark, his friend reported him missing.
Search crews did a hasty look on the main routes between 5,400-foot Paradise and 7,000-foot Panorama Point but did not find any signs of the missing man.
They called off the search at 9:30 p.m. and resumed looking Tuesday morning with 32 people and helicopters.
That’s when they found his body in the Nisqually drainage below Paradise.
Wold said it appeared the snowshoer, who has not been identified, fell into the drainage.
A cause of death has not been determined.
