Company behind out-of-control ski lift supplies lifts to Crystal, other local resorts

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 58 Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for second fatal crash Pause 36 Orting High students get detention for anti-gun violence walkout 73 Gum wall is a sticky attraction in downtown Seattle 33 Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 30 Miami pedestrian bridge collapses 28 Man shot dead in Tacoma street 42 Man kills parents in Buckley-area home 23 It's more fun to read with a furry friend 91 Justus Fuccillo is Puyallup Police 'Chief for a Day' 135 'I go to school wondering if we're going to get shot' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video shows panicked skiers being launched from and abandoning a malfunctioning chair lift at a ski resort in the former Soviet republic of Georgia. According to news reports, the lift was made by Doppelmayr, the same Austrian-Swiss company that installed chairs at Crystal Mountain ski resort. Newsflare via AP

Video shows panicked skiers being launched from and abandoning a malfunctioning chair lift at a ski resort in the former Soviet republic of Georgia. According to news reports, the lift was made by Doppelmayr, the same Austrian-Swiss company that installed chairs at Crystal Mountain ski resort. Newsflare via AP