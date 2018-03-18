Child found unresponsive in Gig Harbor YMCA pool

An 8-year-old child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Saturday afternoon at Gig Harbor’s Tom Taylor Family YMCA, an organization spokeswoman confirmed.
The child was found in the pool at about 2 p.m., said Michelle LaRue, spokeswoman for YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties. The lifeguards on duty responded and called 911. The child was transported to Tacoma’s Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. The child’s current status is unclear. LaRue said the YMCA has not received an update.
The facility was preparing for a swim meet and two life guards were on duty during the incident. A third lifeguard was on break, but LaRue said the staff still met its target of one lifeguard per 20 swimmers. There were nine adults and 11 children in the pools at the time of the incident.
“As you can imagine, there are a lot of prayers from our staff, members and volunteers,” LaRue said.
The aquatic center was closed Saturday as the facility and authorities conducted an investigation. The pool will remain closed Sunday but is scheduled to reopen Monday at 4:45 a.m. The rest of the facility, did not close Saturday, and was open Sunday morning.
Tom Taylor Family YMCA staff posted a message Saturday afternoon on its Facebook page: “YMCA staff and members are deeply saddened by a child who went unresponsive in our pool, and offer our heartfelt prayers to the family. The aquatics center is closed and we are working with police to investigate. We will provide an update on the girl’s condition when we receive more information.”
