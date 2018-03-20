Board fires Bates Technical College president following investigation into his conduct

SHARE COPY LINK This interaction between Bates Technical College President Ron Langrell and a college employee prompted an investigation into Langrell's behavior that resulted in him being placed on administrative leave earlier this year. The video was captured b McClatchy

This interaction between Bates Technical College President Ron Langrell and a college employee prompted an investigation into Langrell's behavior that resulted in him being placed on administrative leave earlier this year. The video was captured b McClatchy