Board fires Bates Technical College president following investigation into his conduct

The board of Bates Technical College voted Tuesday to fire President Ron Langrell after an investigation into his conduct with subordinates.
An inquiry ordered following an employee complaint found that Langrell gave unwanted hugs, made inappropriate comments and intimidated and demeaned employees, according to public records obtained by The News Tribune.
Langrell, 60, was placed on paid leave in late January. He has been the college’s president since 2012.
Lin Zhou, Bate’s vice president of institutional effectiveness and student success, will continue to serve as interim president of the college for the time being, the board announced Tuesday.
Never miss a local story.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
Comments