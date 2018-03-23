Gun violence propels 'March for Our Lives' Saturday in Tacoma and across nation

Activists will hold a "March for Our Lives" on Saturday in Tacoma to protest gun violence and call for safer schools.
A rally is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at People's Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. At 11 a.m., participants will march to Jason Lee Middle School, 602 N. Sprague Ave.
Pierce Transit is adding extra buses to some routes that serve People's Park to accommodate increased passengers.
Other rallies will be held in Washington, D.C., Seattle and cities and towns across the nation. The national march's website says 838 marches, rallies and related events will occur Saturday.
They are a response to the shooting last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 students and adults dead.
Students from that school will be leading the march at the nation's capitol.
Local organizers have been meeting to plan the event. The final organizing meeting was to occur at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Mason United Methodist Church. At least 40 students were expected.
Students in the area and across the nation staged a walkout March 14 to protest gun violence.
Although details on stricter gun control vary, activists generally are calling for legislation they hope will curtail mass shootings.
They have been met with resistance from the National Rifle Association and gun rights advocates.
"Don't worry y'all! There will be plenty of people there open carrying to make sure y'all are safe," a commenter on the Tacoma group's Facebook page posted.
Open carry refers to the display of firearms in public settings.
