Semis destroyed in body shop fire

April 08, 2018 03:29 PM

One semitruck burned to its frame and four others suffered significant damage Sunday afternoon in a fire at a Tacoma body shop.

The fire started about 2:30 p.m. at the shop at 3202 S. 36th St., said Chris Brink, a battalion chief with Tacoma Fire Department.

"The one pretty much burned to the ground, one burned up halfway, and a couple just have some burned areas on them," Brink said.

Traffic in the area was affected by smoke and the emergency response for a time.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

