Semis destroyed in body shop fire

One semitruck burned to its frame and four others suffered significant damage Sunday afternoon in a fire at a Tacoma body shop.
The fire started about 2:30 p.m. at the shop at 3202 S. 36th St., said Chris Brink, a battalion chief with Tacoma Fire Department.
"The one pretty much burned to the ground, one burned up halfway, and a couple just have some burned areas on them," Brink said.
Traffic in the area was affected by smoke and the emergency response for a time.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
