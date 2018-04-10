Got plastic bags? Learn how to crochet them into reusable totes at the South Sound Sustainability Expo

If you have hordes of plastic bags under your sink and have been wondering what to do with them, this year's South Sound Sustainability Expo is for you.
The 11th annual expo takes place Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center and Tollefson Plaza. The expo will include workshops on sustainable activities like urban gardening, mindful environmentalism, better recycling, preventing food waste and craft-cycling — think arts and crafts meets recycling. That's where the plastic bags come in — you can learn how to crochet them into reusable, durable totes.
Attendees also can test electric bicycles and check out a tiny house. Bring your plain T-shirts, because there will be free screen printing as well as a mini farmers market and green architecture exhibits. Local food trucks will be on-hand, too (but you'll need money for those).
For the kids, there will be storytelling and a bike course where kids can learn about biking safely with traffic.
Organizer Samantha Lake said about 2,300 people showed up last year for the 10th anniversary, and she's hoping to get close to that number this year.
"It's just one big, awesome celebration of our beautiful environment," Lake said.
Anyone interested in volunteering can apply by visiting www.southsoundsustainabilityexpo.org/volunteer.html.
