House on historic Tacoma homes tour loomed large for owner who grew up nearby

Whitney Weaver grew up mere blocks from where she lives now with her family in what's known as the McCullough House on North Mullen Street in Tacoma.
"My mom was infatuated with this house every time she walked by," recalled Weaver, who nevertheless never imagined living in it.
"And then one day there was a for sale sign out front," Weaver's husband, Albert, chimed in during a recent preview of the home for The News Tribune.
The home, near St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church on North Gove Street, is one of six featured in this year's Tacoma Historic Homes Tour.
The Georgian Colonial was designed by Allen McCullough, a mining engineer and metallurgist. It was completed in 1914 for $20,000, (nearly $500,000 in today's dollars) for McCullough and his wife, Florence. The couple emigrated from Canada to Tacoma in 1894, according to information provided by the home tour coordinators.
Flash forward to this century.
The Weavers bought the house a few years ago and promised then-owner Bill Legacy, who had lived there with his family since 1968, they would not to split up the parcel, which encompasses three lots.
"We enjoy the big lot," Albert Weaver said. "You don't get much opportunity to get big lots like this in the city."
The couple love the roominess of the 4,140-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, five-fireplace house, both inside and on the lot. Two levels of porches on the outside and two sets of stairs inside leading to the second floor tie it all together.
Restoration and rehab have involved updated plumbing, electrical and paint.
The challenge, Albert Weaver noted, is to "try to maintain the history yet make it somewhat modern. You want to keep the history and all the trim work, but you want to upgrade with electrical, so it's a matter of working around the details."
What's next for the couple?
"Live here as long as we can!" Whitney Weaver declared.
"We can't imagine a better place to live," Albert Weaver added.
The McCullough House, Haddaway Hall (the old Weyerhaeuser mansion) and four other North End homes are on the tour this year, along with a reception center at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 4420 N. 41st St. Addresses of the homes are provided with ticket purchase.
Docents will answer questions and give history of each home.
Here's more basic information on the tour, which serves as a fund raiser for the Tacoma Historical Society:
▪ Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5; 1-5 p.m. May 6. Last tour of Haddaway Hall starts at 4:15 p.m. each day.
▪ Tour rules: Recommended for those 16 and older. Everyone entering a home needs a ticket. No food, drink or photography allowed in any of the homes.
▪ Price: $25. Tacoma Historical Society members can buy discounted tickets for $20. Tickets are good for both days, but allow only one visit per house.
Where to purchase tickets:
▪ The Pacific Northwest Shop, 2702 N. Proctor St.
▪ Stadium Thriftway, 618 N. First St.
▪ Columbia Bank, Pearl Street and Fircrest branches.
Tickets will be available at the Tacoma Historical Society museum, 919 Pacific Ave., and at the reception center on the days of the tour. Also online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3362135
For more information, go to www.tacomahistory.org/historic-homes-of-tacoma
Comments