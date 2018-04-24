Emergency Tacoma council meeting planned to discuss evicted Tiki Apartment residents

Tacomans — both residents of the Tiki Apartments and those sympathetic to their plight — packed City Council chambers on Tuesday night to urge the city to do more to protect apartment dwellers from sudden evictions and removals.

The Tiki Apartments, just off South 12th Street near State Route 16, were purchased by the Seattle-based CWD Investments LLC earlier this month. On April 5, residents in all 58 units received a notice from Allied Residential, the third-party company that now manages the property. The notices said residents in half of the units have until April 30 to vacate. Residents in the other half have until the end of May.

"This is the second time since I've applied with Tacoma Housing Authority that I've been asked to leave a dwelling place," says Sarah Howe, a blind tenant in a wheelchair who will be forced to leave the Tiki Apartments. "I've got six days and I'm going to be on the street."

Many of the people living at the Tiki Apartments are on disability or low or fixed incomes, and face homelessness in the face of the sudden news.

About 30 people signed up Tuesday night to speak in favor of the residents and to urge city legislation to provide protections for tenants in similar situations.

The City Council voted unanimously to direct City Manager Elizabeth Pauli "to look into options for expanding tenant rights, while working with tenant and landlord groups to build a consensus, and to bring possible recommendations to be discussed at an upcoming Community Vitality and Safety Committee meeting."

Mayor Victoria Woodards also said there would be an emergency public meeting held Thursday at 4 p.m. at a location to be determined to discuss the situation with the Tiki Apartments and the plight of its residents, many of whom have nowhere to go and don't have the means to pay first and last month's rent as well as a deposit for a new place on such short notice.

Woodards also directed Pauli to look into any possible violations of landlord-tenant law that may have occurred at the Tiki Apartments and other Allied Residential properties as alleged by some speakers at Tuesday's meeting.