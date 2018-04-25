iStockphoto Getty Images
Fire destroys waterfront home in Gig Harbor. Lack of hydrants hindered response

By Stacia Glenn

April 25, 2018 08:03 AM

An expansive waterfront home in Gig Harbor was destroyed in a two-alarm fire early Wednesday.

The blaze broke out about 3:40 a.m. in the 7700 block of Olympic View Drive NW, summoning firefighters from at least five local agencies.

A lack of fire hydrants in the area forced fire crews to bring in a fireboat to battle the flames.

Officials said the 5,000-square-foot house was destroyed.

No injuries were reported. The homeowners were reportedly out of town.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Burglar alarms went off at several homes in the neighborhood, including the house destroyed in the fire, but deputies are unsure if that was related to a possible intruder.

"House fires can make that happen," Pierce County sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said. "But we are investigating the possibility of a burglary."

