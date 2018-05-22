Densely packed house complicates structure fire near South Prairie

Fire crews battled a house fire near South Prairie Tuesday night that was inside the home's walls and dead spaces.
The fire in the 15700 block of AP Tubbs Road was reported at 7:05 p.m.
East Pierce Fire & Rescue assistant chief Chuck King said a chimney fire spread inside walls in the home's daylight basement.
A resident sustained unspecified injuries and was treated on the scene, King said.
The fire was upgraded to a second alarm due to the, "Denseness of the storage inside the house," King said.
Extra crews were needed to tear open walls and ceilings complicated by the high volume of possessions inside the home, he said.
The fire was brought under control by 7:30 p.m. and crews went in to overhaul mode.
Comments