Federal agency to hold 2-day hearing on fatal DuPont Amtrak derailment

SHARE COPY LINK Several cars from an Amtrak train plunged onto Interstate 5 near Tacoma, Washington, after it derailed on a railway bridge on Monday, December 18. Amtrak confirmed train 501 was involved in the incident in an tweet and officials from Washington St Peter Haley and Steve Bloom phaley@thenewstribune.com, sbloom@theolympian

Several cars from an Amtrak train plunged onto Interstate 5 near Tacoma, Washington, after it derailed on a railway bridge on Monday, December 18. Amtrak confirmed train 501 was involved in the incident in an tweet and officials from Washington St Peter Haley and Steve Bloom phaley@thenewstribune.com, sbloom@theolympian