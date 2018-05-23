Federal agency to hold 2-day hearing on fatal DuPont Amtrak derailment

The National Transportation Safety Board will hold an investigative hearing on the Dec. 18 passenger train derailment in DuPont that killed three men and injured 62.
The NTSB announced Wednesday that the two-day hearing also will cover the Feb. 4 collision of an Amtrak train with a freight train near Cayce, South Carolina that killed two Amtrak employees.
The public hearing is scheduled for July 10-11 in Washington, D.C.
Groups and agencies at the hearing will include Sound Transit; Amtrak; the Washington state Department of Transportation; Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission, Federal Railroad Administration; the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers; the Brotherhood of Locomotives Engineers and Trainmen; the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen and CSX.
Following the maiden voyage on the new Amtrak Cascades route Dec. 18 which ended with the deadly derailment, the Cascades and Coast Starlight trains have returned to their more scenic route around Point Defiance. The agencies involved with the services aim to eventually try again on the new route.
NTSB investigative hearing
When: July 10-1, 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (both days).
Where: NTSB Board Room and Conference Center, 429 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, D.C.
Live webcast: A link to the webcast will be available shortly before the start of the hearing at: http://ntsb.capitolconnection.org/.
Comments