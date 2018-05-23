Human remains found in wooded area above Schuster Parkway

Human remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area below Stadium High School and above Schuster Parkway in Tacoma.
The body's advanced state of decomposition made an immediate determination of gender, age and race impossible, said Tacoma Police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd.
Tacoma Police received a call about the remains which resulted in a large police presence in the area.
Boyd said there was no obvious sign of cause of death.
Police investigators had to use a ladder to reach the site which was heavily covered by blackberry vines and approximately 25 feet above the sidewalk along Schuster Parkway.
The body was to be transported to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's office.
The area is known as Old Women's Gulch and is directly below North 1st Street.
