Family injured after jumping from balcony to escape fire at Federal Way apartment

At least four people were injured Friday after they jumped from the second-floor balcony of a Federal Way apartment to escape a big fire.
The residents, including two children, were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with broken bones.
South King firefighters were called about 6:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 100 block of South 339th Circle.
Before they arrived, flames trapped several people inside an upstairs apartment, forcing them to leap off the balcony.
Crew were able to quickly douse the fire, which destroyed at least one apartment and damaged others.
The cause of the blaze has not been determined.
