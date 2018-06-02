Bicyclist hit, killed while crossing street, police say

A bicyclist was hit and killed while crossing a street in Auburn on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
The bicyclist, a man in his 50s, was in the crosswalk on Auburn Way South about 3:15 p.m. near Fir Street when he was struck, Auburn police spokesman Mark Caillier said.
Some vehicles had stopped to allow the man to cross the street, Caillier said, but one vehicle did not stop and struck the bicyclist.
Valley Regional Fire Authority medics were preparing to airlift the man to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle when he died, Caillier said.
The driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of intoxication, Caillier said. The investigation into the collision is ongoing, and the roads were expected to remained closed near the scene into the evening.
