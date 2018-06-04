House fire burns through Gig Harbor home, kills two pets

Raging fire damages Gig Harbor home, kills two pets Gig Harbor firefighters are battling a house fire at Reid Drive Northwest and Hollycroft Street Monday afternoon in which two pets were killed and a third went missing, officials say. KIRO 7 News ×

SHARE COPY LINK Gig Harbor firefighters are battling a house fire at Reid Drive Northwest and Hollycroft Street Monday afternoon in which two pets were killed and a third went missing, officials say. KIRO 7 News