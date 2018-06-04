House fire burns through Gig Harbor home, kills two pets

Gig Harbor firefighters are tackling a house fire in the city Monday afternoon in which two pets were killed and a third went missing.
Fire crews were dispatched to the two-story home at Reid Drive Northwest and Hollycroft Street about 3:45 p.m. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One spokeswoman Tina Curran said.
The garage was on fire, Curran said, and the flames spread to the attic. A cat and a dog died in the fire, and a second cat is missing.
The family had a detached garage at the house burn down last year.
"It's awful," Curran said. "I feel so bad for them."
In addition to Gig Harbor's units, firefighters from Tacoma Fire Department and West Pierce Fire & Rescue were also dispatched to help contain the blaze.
The residents were able to escape the home safely. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
