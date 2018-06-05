Opioid-treatment facility proposed for South Tacoma Way has City Council concerned

The City Council acknowledges there's a need for opioid-treatment facilities in Tacoma, but it has expressed concerns about a proposal to open one on South Tacoma Way.
Council members have said they are worried about too many of the facilities being sited within a single business district and being located a "substantial uphill walk" from public transit.
The council voted Tuesday to submit its formal comments and concerns about the treatment center proposed for 3727 South Tacoma Way to the state Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery. That agency has to consult with the legislative authority in any city in which an applicant proposes to site such a program.
The proposal for South Tacoma Way is in its early stages. Public meetings were held in March and May, and city planning staff said building permit applications have been submitted by Northwest Integrated Health and will get an initial review in mid-June.
"The proposed services from this new treatment program will improve access to essential health care for people in Pierce County who are dependent on opioids, such as heroin and OxyContin," the state Department of Social and Health Services said in a news release. "The treatment program includes medication (such as methadone or buprenorphine products), case management, therapeutic treatment services and medical oversight."
The second public hearing, in May, was held because the first one garnered so much interest, DSHS said.
Northwest Integrated Health currently has three behavioral health agencies in Pierce County that are certified by the Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery. They are at 3800 3rd St. SE in Puyallup, 9720 South Tacoma Way in Lakewood and 5929 Westgate Boulevard in Tacoma.
It also has a certified opioid treatment program at 9720 South Tacoma Way in Lakewood.
"The Tacoma City Council is supportive of medically assisted opioid treatment, and acknowledges the need for greater availability of medically assisted opioid treatment," according to the council's formal comments. "The council supports well run ... facilities which are good neighbors, and do not create adverse impacts on adjacent residents and businesses."
But the council said it is concerned that the location of the current opioid treatment program at 9720 South Tacoma Way and the proposed facility at 3727 South Tacoma Way is "essentially bracketing the South Tacoma Way Business District."
"Though the city of Tacoma code allows the proposed facility, it should be noted that a marijuana processing facility is located across the street," the council added.
Last fall the city of Tacoma announced it is suing three manufacturers of prescription opioids, alleging the companies’ actions have fueled the city’s homelessness crisis, strained police resources and caused the city’s health insurance costs to skyrocket.
