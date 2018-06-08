Hiker reported missing found dead at Mount Rainier National Park

A 76-year-old hiker was found dead in Mount Rainier National Park on Thursday.
Otto Steffin, of Mercer Island, set out to hike Mazama Ridge Wednesday. His family reported him missing at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Search teams were able to narrow their search for Steffin thanks to a note he'd left detailing his hiking plan. Crews found his body in the Paradise River drainage near Fourth Crossing about 4:45 p.m.
His cause of death has not been determined.
Steffin was an experienced hiker who carried the 10 essentials, including a map and compass, park officials said. Mazama Ridge is a popular 6-mile hike in the park's Paradise area.
Comments