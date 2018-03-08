Gig Harbor man honored as pageant judge in national award show

Jeff Lang has enjoyed a life of glamour and mingling with big names. After 23 years in the music and record business, he’s become accustomed to life on the stage. More recently, Lang has found joy in mentoring young women looking to use the stage as a tool to help them build confidence and skills for their future careers.
For the past 10 years, Lang has been a judge for local and national pageants such as Miss USA and Miss Universe.
“I like helping people and networking,” Lang said. “I want to help the girls give off charisma and show off their knowledge.”
Lang, who now owns a Remax real estate branch in Gig Harbor, still does pageant work on the side. On Saturday, he will be honored among hundreds of other guests at the first annual Global Beauty Awards in Bellevue.
Never miss a local story.
“The Global Beauty Award Show is a show that honors people in the pageant community,” Maureen Francisco, co-executive producer of Northwest Productions LLC, said. “Whether you are a judge, whether you are a title holder, a parent or a volunteer. We have 33 categories we are recognizing this Saturday at the Hyatt in Bellevue.”
Winners chosen from groups of nominees in each category will receive a handcrafted trophy and the accolades among the pageant and award show companies. Francisco describes it as the Golden Globes for pageants.
“Some people that will be in attendance will be the current Miss USA and a former Miss Universe,” Fransceo said. “Also the CEO of IT Cosmetics, who is a former Miss Washington, the Miss Universe President and other past and current title winners.”
Lang was nominated for being a pageant judge for the past decade. Francisco said a member of the pageant community nominated Lang because he takes being a judge to a next level.
“He’s not only a judge but a chaperone and mentor,” Francisco said. “He will take our contestants and our title holders to local military bases to show appreciation to our troops. He is such a connector. Once you are in front of Jeff, he will connect you. He keeps in contact with people and help them introduce to people and find careers and opportunities for them.”
These women are incredibly smart, and being in these pageants helps carve their future. We also want to look at who they are because they are given a platform to help their community
Jeff Lang, Miss USA judge and award nominee for first annual Global Beauty Awards
Lang has kept in contact with every pageant winner of events he’s judged. He has a scrapbook of the times he’s spent on the pageant circuit. He’ll point at a photo and remember what year the girl won her title, where she went in her career and where she is now.
“There like my family,” Lang said. “These women are incredibly smart, and being in these pageants helps carve their future. We also want to look at who they are because they are given a platform to help their community.”
Lang said there is a stereotype in society that pageant contestants are mostly beauty queens and are shallow, but he says that stereotype couldn’t be more untrue.
“Many of these women have causes,” Lang said. “Whether it be education, helping those with disabilities, fighting for civil causes. And we want to make sure they have the confidence, knowledge and heart to put that cause on a platform.”
Francisco knows how Lang mentors his winners because she was a previous title holder herself. As a previous Miss Washington contestant, Francisco used the confidence and skills being a pageant winner gave her to have a successful career in television news.
“It planted a seed in me,” Francisco said. “I became really interested in journalism.”
Francisco then went on to help create Northwest Productions, which helps organize Miss USA pageants in Washington, Montana, Oregon and Idaho.
Lang will be honored alongside four other nominees for best judge. Whether he wins or not, Lang said he is honored to have been nominated.
Danielle Chastaine: 253-358-4155, @gateway_danie
Comments