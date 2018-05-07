Want to own the HGTV Dream Home? You could for $1.7 million

The 2018 HGTV Dream Home in Gig Harbor is up for sale for just under $1.7 million. Now any resident, capable of affording a large mortgage, could own the stunning four-bedroom home on Henderson Bay.

Emily Muniz, a 29-year-old from suburban Nashville, was announced as the 2018 winner of the home in April. A fan of the contest, Muniz put her name in the drawing for over 10 years. The grand prize included the remodeled home, furniture, decorations, a new car and a $250,000 cash prize. Muniz had the option of choosing the home or choosing a cash prize of an undisclosed amount.

Scripps Network did not return calls for comment.

The real-estate advertisement on Zillow.com lists the home for $1.69 million and includes the furniture and decorations.

“Waterfront HGTV Dream Home 2018 is a moody, modern escape with a contemporary coastal twist and includes all furnishings and contents,” the advertisement said. “Private 90-foot beach on Henderson Bay leads up Trex deck to … a one-of-a-kind retreat with main floor and upper loft master suites, open vaulted white and bright gallery-style spaces for breathtaking sunsets.”

The four-bedroom, three-bath home includes an expansive view of Henderson Bay with a two-level patio, full kitchen. The home has many modern embellishments and windows throughout the house to let in natural light.

Brian Patrick Flynn, the HGTV designer who put the house together, put various local spins on the decorating theme, including large murals in the home that highlight Mount Rainier and the Space Needle.

The lower level includes an informal living room, a cocktail lounge, an exercise corner and a lower-level patio with access to the backyard. The master bedroom includes a window corner with a spare reading and lounge area to view the harbor on a rainy day.

The furniture was provided to HGTV by Wayfair, an online home and furniture market.

Muniz found out about her win more than a week before the announcement. She said she was having a normal day at work, until she came home and saw HGTV star Tiffany Brooks in her home.

“I saw Tiffany, my family in my house and it was surreal,” Muniz said. “My parents worked with the HGTV producers to set up my ambush. They ambushed (Muniz's husband) earlier that day. So he had to keep quiet for five hours before I got home.”

Muniz’s name was randomly drawn from over 123 million entries.

Muniz works for a local television station in Nashville and said April 3 they would take a couple of weeks to decide what option, the money or the house, would be best for her family.

“We have been working with financial advisers to see what the best option is for us,” Muniz said.