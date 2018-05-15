Incumbents win seats in Peninsula Light Company election

Incumbents Paul Alvestad, Debra Ross and Nick Markovich were re-elected to Peninsula Light Company’s board to serve three-year terms, according to a company press release last week.
Out of 31,431 ballots that were mailed for the 2018 annual board election, 5,547 total ballots were returned, yielding a participation rate of 17.65 percent, the company’s release said. Only 12 percent of the ballots needed to be returned to create a quorum to validate the election.
Read More
The ballot numbers were;
- Alvestad won 66 percent of the votes, or 3,689 votes.
- Ross won 60 percent of the votes, or 3,373 votes.
- Markovich won 52 percent of the votes, or 2,909 votes.
- Challenger Glen Bertini won 44 percent of the vote, or 2,462 votes.
- Challenger Dan Merkle won 30.5 percent of the vote, or 1,696 votes.
- Challenger Lee Smith won 23 percent of the vote, or 1,289 votes.
- There were 37 write-in votes. The press release did not include the names of the write-in votes.
Peninsula Light has nine directors on its board and each year, three seats are up for election.
Peninsula Light is a member-owned electric cooperative located in Gig Harbor. Since 1925, the utility has been serving the Gig Harbor and Key peninsulas and Fox Island.
Comments