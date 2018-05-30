Peninsula School District superintendent announces resignation

The superintendent of the Peninsula School District abruptly resigned Wednesday to accept a position with the Snoqualmie Valley School District.

"After much deliberation, consultation with my wife and a hard look at what I want to accomplish in my personal and professional life, I decided to accept the offer," Rob Manahan wrote in his statement to the press and school district. "This district has been a bright spot in my career. I have learned so much about being a better superintendent, about being a better leader and about being a better person. You have all contributed to that I am forever grateful."

Manahan started with the school district in 2016. The district's board of directors hired him after a lengthy, nationwide search that spanned much of the previous school year. Coming from the position of superintendent at the Lake Chelan School District, Manahan not only had experience in a similar role but also had previous experience in the Peninsula School District. Manahan’s starting salary was $187,500.

The board of directors in February voted unanimously to extend the superintendent's contract to June 2020.

"The work we started here in Peninsula will carry on without a doubt," Manahan wrote in his news release. "There is so much talent and passion here that is focused on kids it makes me extremely hopeful for the future of this district ... I am confident you will find another leader that will take this district to the next step, harness your passions and talents and bring to our students and staff the world class education facilities and programs you all deserve. Take good care, and thank you for all you have taught me and given in my short time in the district."

