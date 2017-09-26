Up-close experiences with orcas leave peninsula residents in awe

More Videos 1:28 A close-up look at Instacart, an online grocery delivery service Pause 2:22 Pete Carroll on Colts, C.J. Prosise's latest "significant" injury 2:04 Darrell Bevell on Seahawks not being able to count on C.J. Prosise staying healthy 1:44 Tacoma gets its own life, science innovation hub 4:21 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable saw improvement at Tennessee 3:02 Richard Sherman of NFL players' protest: "We will not be bullied by the president of the United States" 0:31 Small plane cartwheels after hitting tree 0:41 Surreal scene in Nashville as Seahawks, Titans skip national anthem 1:31 If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch 1:44 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Orcas nearly capsize peninsula family on a Jet Ski Lance Loyd, along with his 10-year-old son, Luke, and 16-year-old niece, Juliana Morris, caught sight of the orcas while on a Jet Ski between Fox and McNeil islands earlier this month. Lance Loyd, along with his 10-year-old son, Luke, and 16-year-old niece, Juliana Morris, caught sight of the orcas while on a Jet Ski between Fox and McNeil islands earlier this month. Lance Loyd and Juliana Morris Courtesy

Lance Loyd, along with his 10-year-old son, Luke, and 16-year-old niece, Juliana Morris, caught sight of the orcas while on a Jet Ski between Fox and McNeil islands earlier this month. Lance Loyd and Juliana Morris Courtesy