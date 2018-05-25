Gig Harbor's Hering takes state title in 110-meter hurdles

At no point in the 110-meter hurdle race at the Class 3A state meet on Friday did Gig Harbor junior Jurrian Hering look in any sort of trouble.
He started fast, got out to a lead, finished fast, and is now a state champion. It was likely going to take an off day from Hering for any of the rest of the field to have a shot, and not only was Hering his usual best — he was better. His winning time of 14.21 seconds is a personal record.
"It feels great," Hering said. "I finally got the time I knew I could get."
Hering could tell it was going to be a good race, after getting off the starting blocks quickly.
"I feel like I really executed my start, which I've been working on. I'm happy and it went well. That start sets up your entire race. I've been focusing on trying to be tall going into that (first) hurdle. I think I did that, and the result was a state championship."
Hering will hope his performance will be a momentum builer for the Tides on Saturday, when GIg Harbor will go for the team title.
"Ten points is ten points," Hering said. "That’s good, helping our team try to get that state title. We’ve still got to go execute tomorrow, but it definitely helps. I’m feeling good. Tomorrow is going to be good."
Other highlights:
- Peninsula freshman Linsey Lovrovich ran the second fastest overall time in the 800-meters prelims, clocking in at 2:13.89 and earning a spot in the finals on Saturday. She also qualified in the 400-meters, coming in at 58.37.
- Peninsula sophomore Jude Endsley qualified for the finals on Saturday in the 300-meter hurdles, after running a 39.67 in the prelims, a personal record and fourth fastest overall.
- Peninsula's Mason Hyde took fifth in state in the 3A discus throw, throwing 146 feet, six inches on his final throw.
- Gig Harbor started the meet off on a positive note on Thursday in the 1,600-meters finals. Senior Peter Smith took third overall, clocking in at 4 minutes, 13.02 seconds, while junior Bradley Peloquin was just behind, at 4:14.55.
- The Gig Harbor girls qualified for the finals in the 4x400 relay. The team of Tatum Griffin, Maya Hodder, Madison Bonham and Hannah Carroll took fourth overall with a time of 4:01.17.
- The Gig Harbor boys qualified for the finals in the 4x400 relay, as well. The team of Kellen Gregory, Ian Steuk, Cameron Gabe and Mark Kimball took first in their heat and second overall at 3:24.52.
- Gig Harbor's Samuel Peacock took fifth in shot put, throwing 53 feet, 4.75 inches.
- Gig Harbor's Hadassah Ward took second in the discus, throwing a lifetime best 134 feet, nine inches.
- Gig Harbor's boys qualified for the finals in the 4x100 relay. The team of Ryan King, Jurrian Hering, Taggert Hudson and Kellen Gregory took second overall with a time of 42.58.
- The Gig Harbor girls also qualified in the 4x100 relay. The team of Maya Hodder, Hannah Carroll, Ashley Aldridge and Tatum Griffin took second overall, 48.89.
- Gig Harbor's Hannah Carroll is in the finals for the 400-meter, after cruising to a first-place 56.65 in the prelims.
- Gig Harbor's Mark Kimball qualified for the finals in the 400, taking third in the prelims overall at 49.92.
