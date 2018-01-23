More Videos 0:50 Red Apple Market in Sumner is demolished Pause 2:20 Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs 1:27 Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:52 These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:06 2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol 1:12 Yes, Mike Hopkins really did talk about the movie ‘Braveheart’ after a win 1:36 A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store 1:56 Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:56 Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Historic Puyallup home a 'dream come true' for ‘House Hunters’ couple A Puyallup family was featured on an episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters” on Friday, where they chose a historic downtown Puyallup home as their “forever home.” A Puyallup family was featured on an episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters” on Friday, where they chose a historic downtown Puyallup home as their “forever home.” Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

A Puyallup family was featured on an episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters” on Friday, where they chose a historic downtown Puyallup home as their “forever home.” Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com