Future looks bright for Bonney Lake’s downtown, Midtown, Lake Tapps

Like many communities in Pierce County, Bonney Lake is looking ahead when it comes to future growth.
A plan developed by the city focuses on concentrating that growth in a specific way.
“The whole goal is to target and foster future growth in core areas in the city,” Bonney Lake planning and building supervisor Jason Sullivan said.
Those areas were labeled as Downtown, Midtown and Lake Tapps centers. Initially, Eastown, the eastern-most portion of Bonney Lake city limits near 233rd Ave. E, was considered the fourth center in the plan, but was removed when the city determined it was more of a subarea and still in its developmental infancy.
Together, the three areas make up the Bonney Lake Centers Plan, which is part of Bonney Lake 2035 — a 20-year plan accommodating for future growth in the area. In December, the Bonney Lake City Council approved amendments that realigns the plan with new growth rates, allowing the plan to be fully certified by the Puget Sound Regional Council, which can help the city receive more grant funding.
Currently, Bonney Lake’s population rests at about 20,500. The projected population for 2035 is 28,000. A 2.1 percent growth rate is expected annually for Bonney Lake, and while it’s not too aggressive of a number, it’s still growth nonetheless, Sullivan said.
In the Centers Plan, each area has its own vision for the future.
“By doing this, the community can more holistically plan for the these areas and better understand how to establish clear priorities, strategies, and responsibilities to achieve community goals,” the Centers Plan states.
Downtown Center
In the Downtown Center, people visit the public library, city hall, the post office, fire station and other public use areas, but not many linger. The Centers Plan seeks to change that.
The concept for the Downtown Center would be to create a “gathering place” for the community.
“Civic uses should be consolidated into a campus with a large plaza, park, or other open space that is capable of hosting social and civic events,” the plan states.
The addition of street-level retail and “complete streets” with sidewalks and bike paths could also provide more opportunities for pedestrian traffic.
Midtown Center
The Centers Plan views Midtown as the “economic center” of Bonney Lake. The commercial core stretches along state Route 410 between 192nd Avenue East and 214th Avenue East, encompassing retail stores and restaurants.
It’s also the city’s largest employment area.
Looking ahead, the plan focuses on improving the area’s transportation. As it is now, the area can be difficult to navigate when it comes to foot traffic.
“Although Midtown will always be a place most people get to by car, other modes of travel need to be incorporated into the local circulation system to make travel within and through Midtown more efficient. Design standards should ensure that pedestrians feel safe and comfortable walking in Midtown,” the plan states.
A “network of local access streets” is expected to be made with the intention to move automobiles off SR 410, which serves as a busy arterial through the city.
“Similar street improvements should be made to ensure safe and efficient connections with nearby neighborhoods, adjacent development, the Fennel Creek trail system, Bonney Lake High School and Midtown Park,” the plan states.
Lake Tapps Center
Bonney Lake’s vision of Lake Tapps is one of outdoor recreational activities, and the Centers Plan looks to enhance that.
“There is public access to the lake, the senior center and Allan Yorke Park. Civic amenities define this area and provide a base of activity that will help make this area a center,” the plan states.
In 2016, Bonney Lake City Council adopted a master plan for the 45-acre Allan Yorke Park, which includes implementing new trails, an off-leash dog park, sports fields, new parking, and a BMX course. As of September, staff was working on design of Phase 1 of the park, with construction expected to start this summer.
The plan for the Lake Tapps Center is to maintain residential, park and open space land uses, but encourages a small amount of commercial use. The city hopes to improve pedestrian traffic to the waterfront and through commercial developments.
A community campus is also highlighted in the plan.
“The community campus will provide facilities and meeting space for nonprofits, and act as central location for community cultural and leisure activities,” the plan states.
