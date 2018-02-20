Have ideas for what to name new South Hill elementary school? Submit them online.

The new Puyallup School District elementary school on South Hill is expected to open its doors in 2019.
But first, it needs a name.
The district is asking for name suggestions from the community at tinyurl.com/puysurvey, with the reason for the name suggestion and the user’s role in the district.
Once all names are collected, they’ll go to an advisory committee of 11 community members, students and staff members.
“As a committee we’ll take all those names after the 30 calendar days and narrow it down to five or seven names we think are a good fit for that school, that location,” chief operations officer Mario Casello said.
The names selected by the committee will then be given to the Puyallup School Board for final selection at the April 2 school board meeting.
Two public hearings on the name suggestions will be held in March.
“The public hearing is for the community to come up and give testimony on the names they like,” Casello said.
The district went out to bid for the project in January. The school will be built on 17 acres of woods at 144th Street, west of 86th Avenue Ct. E. in South Hill.
Since the survey opened on Feb. 2, the district has received about 600 responses and expect close to 1,000 by the time the survey closes on March 3.
