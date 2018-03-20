Here are the six names in the running for new Puyallup elementary school

The Puyallup School Board is deciding between six options to name the new elementary school being built on undeveloped district-owned property at 144th St. near 86th Ave., west of Meridian in South Hill.
The 2018 New Elementary Naming Committee presented the names at a board meeting Monday. The district solicited public recommendations between Feb. 2 and March 3 and held two public hearings. There was a total of 439 submissions with 88 individual names to choose from.
The possible names are:
▪ Hawkridge Elementary
▪ Tahoma Crest Elementary
▪ Logan Lewis Elementary
▪ Marge Salmon Elementary
▪ Legacy Elementary
▪ Alder View Elementary
Marge Salmon is a Puyallup School District teacher who retired in 2011 and Logan Lewis was a student at Kalles Junior High who died in March 2017 from cancer. The six names are consistent with policy that schools are “named after geographical characteristics of the area of facility or after persons who have attained local, state, and/or national significance and prominence, and have not been affiliated with or employed by the PSD for a minimum of 5 years.”
The naming committee consists of district’s Operation Officer Mario Casello, Chief Instructional Leadership Officer Vince Pecchia, Director of Educational Planning Judy Piger, high school students Mitchell Douglas, Bryn Loomis, Ricky Lopez and community members Melanie Egan, Terry Maves, Joseph Romero, Holly Switzer and Pam Williams.
The school board will announce its final decision at the next board meeting starting at 6 p.m. April 2 at the Karshner and Center for Arts and Culture, 309 4th St. NE, Puyallup.
Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison
